Mumbai: 10 women among 17 foreigners booked for working in film industry without visa

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against 17 foreign nationals, including 10 women, after they were found taking part in a Bollywood film shoot in suburban Dahisar without a work visa, an official said on Saturday.The case was registered late on Friday night, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 12:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police have registered a case against 17 foreign nationals, including 10 women, after they were found taking part in a Bollywood film shoot in suburban Dahisar without a work visa, an official said on Saturday.

The case was registered late on Friday night, he said. ''After receiving a complaint, we sent a team to Konkani Pada locality in Dahisar, where it was found that several foreigners were part of a film shoot. We checked the documents of all of them and found that a few of them are working illegally without a proper visa,'' senior inspector Pravin Patil of Dahisar police station said.

Seventeen of them, who hail from different countries, were found violating the visa rules, he said.

''These foreigners were allegedly brought from Goa by one of the suppliers, who is also under scanner now. A leading Bollywood production house had hired them to work in its film for which shooting was on in Dahisar,'' the official said. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, he said, adding that notices were served to them and investigation is underway. The action was taken based on the complaint lodged by Shree Naik, a functionary of Mumbai Congress's entertainment industry wing. Naik said, ''We came to know that many foreigners brought from Goa were shooting for a movie at L P Shingte Film Studio in Dahisar. These people do not have proper work visa. Therefore, we approached the police.''

