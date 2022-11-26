POCSO case against teacher in Kerala

Kerala police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a teacher for allegedly molesting one of his girl students.

Police said a complaint was filed on Friday against Yousuf, a Chadayamangalam native who was found absconding.

The student, in her complaint, alleged that the teacher misbehaved during a cultural event.

Police have registered a case and said the investigation was on.

