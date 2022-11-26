POCSO case against teacher in Kerala
PTI | Kollam | Updated: 26-11-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 15:16 IST
Kerala police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a teacher for allegedly molesting one of his girl students.
Police said a complaint was filed on Friday against Yousuf, a Chadayamangalam native who was found absconding.
The student, in her complaint, alleged that the teacher misbehaved during a cultural event.
Police have registered a case and said the investigation was on.
