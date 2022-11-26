2 security officials dead and 2 injured in militant attack in Pakistan's restive northwest

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed and two others injured when the armed militants opened fire at security forces on Friday night during a search operation in the country's restive northwest, police officials said on Saturday.

The security forces were conducting a search operation in the Wanda Pashan area in the restive Lakki Marwat district when the militants attacked them.

Following the incident, the security forces and police sealed the entire area and launched a combing operation to nab those involved in the attack.

In another incident, the police foiled an armed attack on Saddar police station in Wanda Arsala in Lakki Marwat district by unknown assailants on Friday night.

Saddar police Station is located on the important Lakki-Darra Tung road which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Punjab and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route with Islamabad.

A police spokesman said no one was injured in the attack on the Saddar police station.

Pakistan's restive northwest region has recently seen a string of attacks by unknown armed assailants on security officials.

On November 16, six policemen were killed when armed assailants opened fire at a police van in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

