Left Menu

Raj: Elderly priest burnt by miscreants dies during treatment

His wife is also being treated in the same hospital, SHO Devgarh Rajsamand Pratap Singh said.Prajapad had received nearly 80 per cent burn injuries, while his wife Jamna suffered 35 per cent injury.A total of seven accused have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, the SHO said.Some locals wanted to replace Prajapat as the priest of the Devnarayan temple.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 15:26 IST
Raj: Elderly priest burnt by miscreants dies during treatment
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly priest, who after being burnt by a group of miscreants was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Udaipur, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Navratan Prajapad (72) and his wife sustained burn injuries when a group of around 10 people allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at him in the Rajsamand district last Sunday. The attack took place in the Heera ki Basti area where Prajapat was having dinner in a small accommodation he shares with his wife and son, they said.

The wife sustained injuries while trying to put out the flames. Their son was unhurt.

''The priest died during treatment at the hospital in Udaipur today. His wife is also being treated in the same hospital,'' SHO Devgarh (Rajsamand) Pratap Singh said.

Prajapad had received nearly 80 per cent burn injuries, while his wife Jamna suffered 35 per cent injury.

A total of seven accused have been arrested in connection with the incident so far, the SHO said.

Some locals wanted to replace Prajapat as the priest of the Devnarayan temple. A civil court case regarding the temple land dispute was also going on in Rajsamand, they said. Before the incident, Navratan had approached the police a few times. He had also given complaints to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and collector against the accused. The SP had instructed the SHO of Devgarh police station to take action, but the then SHO Shaitan Singh forwarded the matter to the local chowky, following which no concrete action was taken in the matter.

After the incident, Inspector General (IG) Udaipur suspended the then SHO and the chowky incharge for negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022