Ex-Hurriyat chairman Abdul Gani Bhat grilled for 8 hours in terror funding case
- Country:
- India
Former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat was on Saturday questioned for eight hours in a terror funding case by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) here, a police official said.
Bhat, who heads the Muslim Conference, was summoned by the SIA to its Joint Interrogation Centre in Jammu. He was questioned over terror funding from Pakistan, the official said.
He said the separatist leader, a resident of north Kashmir's Botengoo village, was grilled in connection with a terror-funding case involving former minister Jatinder Singh alias 'Babu Singh' who was arrested earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rapid development being witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir: Union minister B L Verma
Jammu and Kashmir: Union Minister Jitendra Singh chairs 'Disha' meeting
Over 20 injured in bus accident in Jammu
BSF additional DG reviews security scenario along International Border in Jammu
TimesPro, IIM Jammu strategically collaborate to launch technology & management centric programmes