Left Menu

China says Taiwan election result shows people want peace

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:26 IST
China says Taiwan election result shows people want peace
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's government said on Saturday the results of local elections in Taiwan "revealed that mainstream public opinion in the island is for peace, stability and a good life", after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party performed badly.

China will continue to work with Taiwan's people to promote peaceful relations and firmly oppose Taiwan independence and foreign interference, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency. (Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022