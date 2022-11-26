China says Taiwan election result shows people want peace
China's government said on Saturday the results of local elections in Taiwan "revealed that mainstream public opinion in the island is for peace, stability and a good life", after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party performed badly.
China will continue to work with Taiwan's people to promote peaceful relations and firmly oppose Taiwan independence and foreign interference, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency. (Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Mark Heinrich)
