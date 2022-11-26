Venezuela's frozen funds to be gradually released for humanitarian aid
Venezuela's government and opposition have asked the United Nations to manage several billions of dollars held in foreign banks, which will be gradually unfrozen to combat a humanitarian crisis in the South American country, delegates announced in Mexico City on Saturday.
Venezuelan government representatives arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a "social agreement" with their political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year.
