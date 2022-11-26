Left Menu

Venezuela's frozen funds to be gradually released for humanitarian aid

Updated: 26-11-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:39 IST
  • Mexico

Venezuela's government and opposition have asked the United Nations to manage several billions of dollars held in foreign banks, which will be gradually unfrozen to combat a humanitarian crisis in the South American country, delegates announced in Mexico City on Saturday.

Venezuelan government representatives arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a "social agreement" with their political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year.

