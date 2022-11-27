Left Menu

Malaysia PM Anwar: subsidies must be targeted to low-income people

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 27-11-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 10:32 IST
Malaysia's new PM Anwar Ibrahim (Image Credit: Twitter/@anwaribrahim) Image Credit: ANI
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday that government subsidies must be targeted to benefit low-income people.

Anwar, who became premier last week after an election, said cabinet appointments will be discussed with coalition partners.

