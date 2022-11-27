Left Menu

Mumbai: More than 40 high-end mobile phones stolen during concert at BKC

More than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen by unidentified persons during a concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex BKC here, police said on Sunday. Many concert-goers approached the police with complaints that their mobile phones were misplaced or stolen during the concert that took place at MMRDA ground on Saturday night, an official from BKC police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 14:50 IST
More than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen by unidentified persons during a concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here, police said on Sunday. Many concert-goers approached the police with complaints that their mobile phones were misplaced or stolen during the concert that took place at MMRDA ground on Saturday night, an official from BKC police said. Hundreds of people had attended the concert after booking their tickets online and the venue was packed, he said.

The police have registered four to five FIRs under section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after more than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen or misplaced at the venue, the official said.

The police were examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

