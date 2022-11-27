Three, including RAC constable shot dead in Rajasthan

Three brothers including a police constable were shot dead when their neighbour along with some others allegedly opened fire at them in their house in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Sikrora village and the police was informed early Sunday.

Constable Gajendra Singh, his two brothers Samandar Singh and Ishwar Singh were killed while Gajendra's wife, son and his daughter in law were injured and are being treated at the SMS hospital in Jaipur, police said.

Gajendra Singh was a constable posted in Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC).

SHO Kumher Himanshu Singh said that Gajendra Singh's son Tenpal had a verbal spat with his neighbour Lakhan a few days back and Tenpal had slapped Lakhan too.

The elderly people in the village had intervened and the issue was resolved at that time but Lakhan wanted revenge, the SHO said.

He said that Lakhan along with 8-10 others barged into the house of Gajendra late last night and started shouting. They opened fire in the air. When Gajendra Singh came out of the room, they shot him dead.

Hearing gunshots and cries, his two brothers who live in a separate house in the neghbourhood came out and rushed to Gajendra Singh's house and they were also shot dead.

In the meantime, the accused also opened fire at the family members of Gajendra in which his son Tenpal, his wife and daughter in law were injured, police said.

Police were informed about the firing at around 1.30 am. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the nearby hospital and the injured were referred to Jaipur in critical condition.

After the incident, the relatives and family members started a dharna outside the hospital in Kumher town demanding the arrest of the accused.

Someone from the mob also damaged window glass of a few vehicles.

Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh, who is from Bharatpur, reached Kumher along with Inspector General (IG) Gaurav Srivastava, Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh and other officials and pacified the relatives.

He assured them that the accused will be arrested as soon as possible following which the dharna was called off and postmortem of the bodies started.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Meena said additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and different teams have been formed to locate and arrest the accused involved in the triple murder.

In October also, a man and his two sons including a constable were killed in a group clash in Bhusawar area of Bharatpur. The reason behind the murders was also a petty issue.

Minister Vishvendra Singh said that it is an alarming thing that people are losing patience on small issues.

