Soccer-Morocco frustrate Belgium at halftime in Group F clash

Morocco were denied a goal on the stroke of halftime for offside when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick ended up in the back of the net, and they went into the break locked at 0-0 with Belgium in their World Cup Group F fixture at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Belgium had the better chance up to that point, after Morocco made a mystery change of goalkeeper minutes before kick-off when they replaced Yassine Bounou with Munir El Kajoui, who made a smart early save to deny Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi.

