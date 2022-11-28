South Korea raises truckers' strike impact warning to 'serious'

South Korea's transport ministry said on Monday the government is elevating the cargo transport warning concerning the truckers' strike to the highest level of "serious".

The second major strike in less than six months by thousands of unionised truckers for better pay and working conditions was criticised by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol as taking the nation's logistics "hostage" in the face of an economic crisis.

