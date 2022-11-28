Left Menu

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:20 IST
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed when their motorcycles collided with each other in Rampur Maniharan police station area here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night near Sadhauli Hariya village, Superintendnet of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said.

Vishwas (25) and Vipul (24) were admitted to the primary health centre where they succumbed to injuries, Rai said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022