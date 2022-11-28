2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

Two men were killed when their motorcycles collided with each other in Rampur Maniharan police station area here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night near Sadhauli Hariya village, Superintendnet of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said.

Vishwas (25) and Vipul (24) were admitted to the primary health centre where they succumbed to injuries, Rai said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)