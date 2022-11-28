Left Menu

UK minister: No excuse for Chinese police beating journalists

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:09 IST
Grant Shapps Image Credit: Wikipedia
British business minister Grant Shapps said on Monday there was no excuse for media covering protests to be beaten by police, after the BBC said Chinese police had assaulted and detained one of its journalists in Shanghai.

"There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests going on, for being beaten by the police. I know that's a considerable concern," Shapps told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

