UK minister: No excuse for Chinese police beating journalists

British business minister Grant Shapps said on Monday there was no excuse for media covering protests to be beaten by police, after the BBC said Chinese police had assaulted and detained one of its journalists in Shanghai.

"There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests going on, for being beaten by the police. I know that's a considerable concern," Shapps told Sky News.

