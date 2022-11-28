Left Menu

New drug peddlers arriving in Goa despite state govt's no tolerance policy: BJP MLA

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-11-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:42 IST
New drug peddlers arriving in Goa despite state govt's no tolerance policy: BJP MLA
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Michael Lobo has said that despite the state government's no tolerance policy against drug trade, new peddlers keep arriving in Goa to deal in banned narcotics.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has given the police department a free hand to crack down on drug trade in the coastal state, he said.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Lobo, who represents the beach town of Calangute in North Goa, said that though action is being taken against drug trade, new dealers keep arriving in the state by all possible means and peddle narcotics in the tourist belt.

Goa should be seen as the safest tourist destination in the world, he said, appealing to people to inform the police about illegal drug trade in their areas.

The MLA further said the issue of illegal touting has been taken up with the chief minister and the tourism department.

''The police should arrest illegal touts and register FIRs against them. They should be made to get bail from court, and only then they will have some fear about engaging in such activities,'' Lobo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022