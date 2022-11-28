Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to attend ex-servicemen welfare dept event in Delhi on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:08 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to attend an event organised here by the ex-servicemen welfare department on Tuesday, officials said.

He will be the chief guest at fourth edition of the Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The event aims at highlighting the measures by the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare towards rehabilitation, resettlement and welfare of veterans, widows and their dependents and mobilising CSR support towards these efforts, it said.

On the occasion, a new website for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) will be launched by Singh.

The new website is an interactive and user-friendly portal developed to promote online contribution to the AFFDF. The minister will also release the anthem for this year's promotional campaign for the Armed Forces Flag Day and felicitate prominent CSR contributors to the fund.

Corporate contributions to AFFDF are eligible for fulfilling the CSR obligation under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, it said.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials of the defence ministry will also attend the event, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

