Goa: One killed in hit-and-run on highway; accused held

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:08 IST
Goa: One killed in hit-and-run on highway; accused held
The Goa police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with an accident in which one person was killed and another was critically injured, an official said.

The incident took place on Old Goa Highway on Saturday night, when a vehicle hit a motorcycle, a senior official said. The accused, who was drunk at the time of the accident, fled the scene and was hiding in a forest near Sangolda village, 20 km away from the accident site, he said.

The victim Kushal Bandekar (25), who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler, died during treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, while his brother is still in a critical condition, the official said.

