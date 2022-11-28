Left Menu

Denmark finds Nigerian man guilty in pirate case, delivers no sentence

28-11-2022
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A Danish court on Monday found a Nigerian man guilty of endangering the lives of Danish military personnel in a shooting incident last November involving Denmark's navy and a crew of suspected Nigerian pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

However the court declined to sentence the man, despite a call from the prosecutor for a prison sentence of 12 to 15 months.

