Denmark finds Nigerian man guilty in pirate case, delivers no sentence
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:13 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
A Danish court on Monday found a Nigerian man guilty of endangering the lives of Danish military personnel in a shooting incident last November involving Denmark's navy and a crew of suspected Nigerian pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.
However the court declined to sentence the man, despite a call from the prosecutor for a prison sentence of 12 to 15 months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danish
- Denmark
- Nigerian
- Gulf of Guinea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Qatari World Cup organizers apologize to Danish TV crew
Danish artists to work with Indian textile masters as part of cross-cultural exchange program
Soccer-Qatar authorities apologise for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Soccer-Danish, German captains to wear One Love armbands at World Cup
Journalist Danish Manzoor Bhat honoured with Jaipur Foot USA’s 1st Global Humanitarian Award for COVID19 relief efforts