Russia 'unilaterally postponed' talks with U.S. on nuclear weapons inspections - State Dept

Russia has "unilaterally postponed" talks with the United States aimed at resuming nuclear weapons inspections that were set to take place in Cairo, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said Washington was ready to reschedule at the earliest possible date the meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the U.S.-Russia New START Treaty that were scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

