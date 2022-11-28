Russia 'unilaterally postponed' talks with U.S. on nuclear weapons inspections - State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 20:41 IST
Russia has "unilaterally postponed" talks with the United States aimed at resuming nuclear weapons inspections that were set to take place in Cairo, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Monday.
The spokesperson said Washington was ready to reschedule at the earliest possible date the meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the U.S.-Russia New START Treaty that were scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
