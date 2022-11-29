Advocate fined Rs 2 lakh, criminal contempt dropped

Left Menu

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dropped a criminal contempt proceedings against an advocate after he tendered an unconditional apology and agreed to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The HC had initiated the suo moto taken on its own proceedings following a ruckus created by K N Jagadeesh at the City Civil and Sessions Court complex.

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dropped a criminal contempt proceedings against an advocate after he tendered an unconditional apology and agreed to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The HC had initiated the suo moto (taken on its own) proceedings following a ruckus created by K N Jagadeesh at the City Civil and Sessions Court complex. A division bench headed by the Chief Justice P B Varale heard the petition on Tuesday. The counsel for Jagadeesh filed an affidavit on his behalf tendering the unconditional apology and promising not to repeat such instances.

The HC directed that of the fine imposed Rs 1 lakh should be deposited to the Karnataka Legal Services Authority, Rs 50,000 to the Advocates Association’s library fund and Rs 50,000 to the HC Clerks Welfare Association within the next two weeks. He was also directed to make the deposit before December 16 and submit the details to the court. The hearing was adjourned to December 16.

While attending the hearing of a case in the lower court, Jagadeesh had allegedly disrupted the court proceedings and created a ruckus by repeatedly banging his hand on the table despite the judge’s warnings. The Registrar of the City Civil Court had written to the High Court in this regard seeking action against Jagadeesh. The HC initiated a suo moto criminal contempt proceedings following this.

