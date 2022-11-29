Five boys held for sexually assaulting girl

Five Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) were apprehended by police here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

The five CCL boys, all 10th and 9th standard students, sexually assaulted one of their classmate (victim girl) and also recorded the act, they said.

The boys and the victim are all friends. The boys used to roam on the outskirts of their locality after school timings and used to watch porn videos in their mobile phones, on that they craved for sexual desires, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

To overcome their lust, they had an eye on one of their classmate, police said adding as the girl also moved and talked with them freely, they took it as an advantage.

In August this year they fulfilled their sexual desire with the girl by putting her under threat at her home in the absence of her family members, police said.

One of them captured the sexual act by recording video in cell phone. After 10 days, two boys again went and sexually abused her and recorded it on a mobile phone.

When this act was shared with friends through an instant messaging platform, the victim narrated the entire ordeal to her parents, who approached the Hayathnagar Police Station and lodged a complaint against the boys.

Based on the complaint a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act was registered and during the course of investigation the five CCLs were arrested, police said.

The boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action, police added.

