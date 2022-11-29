J'khand woman files FIR against husband over triple talaq

A 24-year-old woman has registered an FIR against her 55-year-old husband for allegedly giving her triple talaq in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The Centre has banned instant triple talaq under which Muslim men could legally divorce their wives by simply proclaiming the word 'talaq' three times consecutively.

Naimun Khatoon, who hails from Masjid Colony in Basal area, alleged that her husband Alam Ansari gave her triple talaq on September 15 this year.

Khatoon has a son with Ansari, while he has another five sons and three daughters from his previous marriage.

The complainant alleged that she also faced domestic violence from her husband, and physical and verbal assault from his sons as well for the last three years.

Khatoon said she approached Anjuman committees, religious bodies that try to sort out people's problems, after she was given triple talaq but as they failed to give a solution, she filed an FIR with Basal Police Station, around 60 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday.

Patratu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said a case under several sections of Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 have been registered against Ansari but no arrests have been made so far as the matter is being investigated.

In her FIR, the woman said she hails from a poor family and was allegedly married against her wishes to Ansari, who has children from his previous marriage, and hails from Chikor village in Bhadaninagar area. They got married as per Islamic rituals on May 16, 2018.

