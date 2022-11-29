Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-11-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 23:06 IST
Jharkhand HC pulls up health secy, RIMS director over non-compliance with directions
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the state Health Secretary and the Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for failing to comply with its orders.

Hearing a bunch of petitions, a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad observed that despite its orders to make direct appointments, RIMS were making hirings through outsourcing.

The officers should vacate their office if they are incompetent to run the hospital, the court observed.

The court was hearing a bunch of 18 petitions.

The high court had earlier said that a special committee will be formed to look into the appointment made in RIMS, and the delay caused in filling up vacancies in various departments of the hospital.

