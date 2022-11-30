Walmart sued by employee over deadly Virginia shooting

An employee at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, where a supervisor fatally shot six people last week, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the company, claiming she and others had warned management about the shooter's behavior and that nothing was done. Donya Prioleau, who is suing Walmart Inc for $50 million in Virginia state court, said she worked as an overnight stocker with Andre Bing, who also wounded at least six others at the Chesapeake store on Nov. 22 before killing himself, according to Chesapeake police.

A Walmart spokesperson said the company is reviewing the complaint and will respond in court. Prioleau says Bing, who led the overnight stocking team, was known as "a mean and cruel" supervisor and had been repeatedly disciplined by the company for his behavior. Bing had made comments about retaliating if he was ever fired, saying "people will remember my name," according to the lawsuit.

Prior to the shooting, Prioleau said Bing had asked her if she liked guns, and asked coworkers if they received their active shooter training. Walmart continued to employ Bing, despite complaints from Prioleau and others, the lawsuit claims. Prioleau says she was in the breakroom when the shooting started and where two of the employees were killed, and that she was hurt when she fell while running from the room. She also is seeking damages for psychological harm and to compensate for medical bills and lost wages.

