Left Menu

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, official sources said Wednesday. The ED also filed its first chargesheet prosecution complaint in the case last week, naming arrested businessman Sameer Mahandru and few other entities in it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 09:52 IST
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, official sources said Wednesday. Arora is director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED. Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the agency will seek his custody, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate case stems from a CBI FIR. The CBI in a recently filed chargesheet in the case claimed that Amit Arora, with two other accused, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey, are "close associates" of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants. The ED also filed its first chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in the case last week, naming arrested businessman Sameer Mahandru and few other entities in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022