Man held with 1.8 kg gold, Rs 22 lakh cash in Bengaluru

A man was arrested for possessing 1.8 kg gold and Rs 22 lakh cash without proper documents on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday here, police said.The man, who was found to be in inebriated condition, was seen roaming in the city with a bag.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:24 IST
The man, who was found to be in inebriated condition, was seen roaming in the city with a bag. As soon as he saw the policemen, he tried to flee. Police grew suspicious and they detained and questioned him, a police officer said.

As he could not produce any receipts for the seized material, a theft case was registered against him, the officer said.

Further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

