Russia's Lavrov: military confrontation between nuclear powers must be avoided

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it was vital to avoid any kind of military confrontation between nuclear powers, even if it only involved conventional weapons, the TASS news agency reported.

Lavrov also said the West was pushing Ukraine to continue fighting against Russia.

