Allahabad HC grants bail to accused in DSP Zia-ul Haq murder case
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to an accused in the 2013 murder case of deputy superintendent of police Zia-ul Haq.
A bench of Justice DK Singh passed the order on the bail plea of Manjeet Yadav on the ground that he has been in jail for nine years and the trial has not concluded yet.
Haq was the DSP of Kunda in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district. He was shot dead on March 2, 2013 in Kunda's Balipur when he had gone to probe the murder of the village head.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kunda
- DK Singh
- Uttar
- Manjeet Yadav
- Allahabad High Court
- Balipur
- Zia-ul Haq
- Justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two killed as school bus collides with truck in Uttarakhand
Two killed as school bus collides with truck in Uttarakhand
"Yudh Abhyas 22" will be conducted in Uttarkhand this month
Seven students suspended for ragging juniors in Uttarakhand's medical college
Uttar Pradesh CM takes part in Griha Pravesh of housing beneficiaries