Left Menu

Allahabad HC grants bail to accused in DSP Zia-ul Haq murder case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:19 IST
Allahabad HC grants bail to accused in DSP Zia-ul Haq murder case
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to an accused in the 2013 murder case of deputy superintendent of police Zia-ul Haq.

A bench of Justice DK Singh passed the order on the bail plea of Manjeet Yadav on the ground that he has been in jail for nine years and the trial has not concluded yet.

Haq was the DSP of Kunda in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district. He was shot dead on March 2, 2013 in Kunda's Balipur when he had gone to probe the murder of the village head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022