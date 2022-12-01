Left Menu

IMF sees scope for growth from recabilbration of China's zero-COVID policy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 00:03 IST
The International Monetary Fund sees scope for further gradual, safe recalibration of China's zero-COVID policy that could allow economic growth in the country to pick up in 2023, an IMF spokesperson said Wednesday.

China's containment measures dampened China's economic activity earlier this year and spilled over to other countries through supply chain interruptions, the spokesperson said.

