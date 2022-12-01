Left Menu

Ivory Coast trial opens for 18 accused in Grand Bassam beach attack

The trial of 18 people accused of responsibility for the deadly 2016 attack on a beach resort in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, opened on Wednesday in the country's main city, Abidjan. The attack was the first of its kind in Ivory Coast and confirmed fears of Islamists' growing reach in West Africa at the time.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 01:13 IST
Ivory Coast trial opens for 18 accused in Grand Bassam beach attack

The trial of 18 people accused of responsibility for the deadly 2016 attack on a beach resort in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, opened on Wednesday in the country's main city, Abidjan.

The attack was the first of its kind in Ivory Coast and confirmed fears of Islamists' growing reach in West Africa at the time. Gunmen from al Qaeda's North African branch killed 19 people and wounded 33 when they opened fire on the beach. The defendants face charges of terrorism, assassination, attempted assassination, harbouring of criminals, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, according to a statement by public prosecutor Richard Adou.

All of them are foreign nationals, he said, although their nationalities were not revealed. Only four of the 18 defendants were present at the Abidjan courthouse on Wednesday, where security had been reinforced with a heavy contingent of armoured vehicles and soldiers.

The others are still at large, the judge said. Questioning began in a room packed full of journalists and victims' relatives, but the defendants were not yet asked to plead. The trial was adjourned to the following day and is expected to last for several weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
3
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022