Left Menu

West Africa's Benin, Liberia and Sierra Leone launch malaria vaccination

Benin, Liberia and Sierra Leone launched large-scale malaria vaccine programmes on Thursday under an Africa-focused initiative that hopes to save tens of thousands of children's lives per year across the continent. The three West African countries are the latest to participate after successful rollouts of routine malaria immunization for children in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, the global vaccine alliance GAVI said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:24 IST
West Africa's Benin, Liberia and Sierra Leone launch malaria vaccination
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Liberia

Benin, Liberia and Sierra Leone launched large-scale malaria vaccine programmes on Thursday under an Africa-focused initiative that hopes to save tens of thousands of children's lives per year across the continent.

The three West African countries are the latest to participate after successful rollouts of routine malaria immunization for children in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, the global vaccine alliance GAVI said in a statement. The World Health Organization-approved vaccine is meant to work alongside existing tools such as bed nets to combat malaria, which in Africa kills nearly half a million children under the age of 5 each year.

"This introduction ... will help save lives and offer relief to families, communities and hard-pressed health systems," said Aurelia Nguyen, GAVI chief programme officer. Benin has 215,900 doses of the vaccine, which will be available to children from around 5 months old, according to GAVI.

Sierra Leone has 550,000 doses and neighbouring Liberia has 112,000 doses, it said. At the official launch in Benin, which took place in the town of Allada, some 54 km (34 miles) from the country's largest city, Cotonou, 25 children received the vaccine.

"I came to have my children vaccinated against malaria. It's important to me because when children get this malaria disease, we spend a lot of money," said Victoire Fagbemi, a 41-year-old mother of four. Another mother, Victoire Boko, who had her 10-month-old child vaccinated at the launch, said the health minister's explanations about the vaccine in the local Fon language had allayed any anxieties she had about its safety.

"When I get home, I will share the information ... with my neighbours and friends," she said on the sidelines of the launch. The African region is home to 11 countries that carry approximately 70% of the global burden of malaria, according to GAVI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024