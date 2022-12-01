Left Menu

Russia is ready to listen if anyone wants Ukraine talks - foreign minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:08 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to listen if anyone wanted to hold talks on Ukraine.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in the 10th month of the war, said Ukrainian allegations that Russia wanted talks in order to win time to regroup and rebuild its armed forces were absurd.

He said Russia would also be willing to return to talks with the West if it changed its mind about the merit of discussing security proposals which Moscow floated in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

