Spanish PM office confirms 'similar' package to letter bombs sent to him - Interior Ministry

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:26 IST
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office received on November 24 a letter containing an explosive device "similar" to the ones received by the Ukrainian embassy, a Spanish weapons manufacturer on Wednesday and an air force base on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said.

Security around public and diplomatic buildings are to be stepped up after a series of letter-bombs were received around the country, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

