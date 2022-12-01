Sufficient funds to pay salaries: J-K Police
Its hereby clarified that every DDO has got sufficient funds in salary heads, Additional Director General of Police ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.The polices clarification came after some news reports suggested that the salaries of a section of police personnel were on hold for the last two months due to non-availability of the budget.Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had also raised the issue on Twitter.Sad that salaries of those who serve on the frontline have been withheld since two months.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday asserted that it has sufficient funds to pay the monthly salaries to its personnel.
''Regarding a #fake news doing rounds on social media that the salary of Police personnel hadn't been paid for past 2 months. It's hereby clarified that every DDO has got sufficient funds in salary heads,'' Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.
The police's clarification came after some news reports suggested that the salaries of a section of police personnel were on hold for the last two months due to non-availability of the budget.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti had also raised the issue on Twitter.
''Sad that salaries of those who serve on the frontline have been withheld since two months. One can well empathise with the plight & pain of these families who solely rely on these salaries as their only source of income,'' Mufti tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Welcoming back Ligma and Johnson," says Elon Musk as he rehires Twitter employees who never worked there
Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter's Blue Tick subscription service on Nov. 29
ADG BSF visits Jammu Frontier International border, reviews security situations
Speeding truck mows down SPO in Jammu
Twitter Blue tick to make reappearance on November 29