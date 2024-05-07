Indian Boxers Strike Gold at Asian U-22 & Youth Championships, Preeti Earns Olympic Berth

Paris Olympics-bound Preeti was among seven Indian boxers to have clinched the gold medal as the country's medals tally hit a high of 43 at the conclusion of the Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships here. Preeti (54kg) made a remarkable comeback after going down 0-5 in the first round to register a 3-0 win in the final against Kazakhstan's Bazarova Elina.

The Indian boxers won 12 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals to finish second behind hosts Kazakhstan who bagged a total of 48 medals. The first gold medal on Tuesday went to Vishvanath Suresh in the 48kg category with the reigning defeating Kazakhstan's Karap Yernar 5-0. Nikhil (57kg) defeated Sabyr Yerbolat of Kazakhstan with a referee stopped contest (RSC) win in the third round. Akash Gorkha (60kg) secured a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan's Ruslan Kuzeubayev to win India's third gold medal in the men's category.

In the women's category, Poonam Poonia (57kg) and Prachi (63kg) defeated Kazakhstan's Sakysh Anel and Anar Tursynbek respectively with an identical 4-1 scoreline. Later, Muskan (75kg) was made to work hard by Uzbekistan's Zokirova Aziza for a 3-2 split decision but one that gave India's its seventh gold medal. Preet Malik (67kg), Guddi (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Saneh (70kg) and Alfiya Pathan (81kg) finished their campaigns with silver medals after going down in their respective finals.

The Indian U-22 team grabbed a total of 21 medals including seven gold, five silver and nine bronze medals.

List of medal winners: Youth medallists: Gold - Men's: Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Aryan Hooda (51kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg); Women's: Laxmi (50kg), Nisha (52kg); Silver - Men's: Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Aryan (92kg); Women's: Tamanna (54kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg); Bronze - Men's: Sumit (67kg), Sahil (80kg), Lakshay Rathi (92+kg); Women's: Annu (48kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg), Nirjhara Bana (+81kg). U-22 medallists: Gold - Men's: Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Nikhil (57kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg); Women's: Preeti (54kg), Poonam Poonia (57kg), Prachi (63kg), Muskan (75kg); Silver - Men's Preet Malik (67kg); Women's - Guddi (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Saneh (70kg), Alfiya Pathan (81kg); Bronze - Men's: M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg), Dhruv Singh (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg), Yuvraj (92kg); Women's - Devika (52kg), Kajal (66kg), Ritika (+81kg).

