NIA special court issues summons to 4 HNLC leaders

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Shillong has issued summons to leaders of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to appear before it on January 4 next year.

The summons was issued to HNLC leaders – Bobby Marwein, Marius Rynjah and Sainkupar Nongtraw – and were published in local newspapers.

The NIA had filed charge sheet against the four HNLC leaders in connection with a blast that took place in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills on December 12, 2020.

As the four accused did not appear before the NIA court on Thursday, the court issued the summons to the four HNLC leaders.

The summons said that the court has received a complaint that the HNLC leaders have committed or is suspected to have committed the offence of under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy to commit crime) 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and explosives substances act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The HNLC primarily operates in the Khasi Hills region and has carried out several terror activities in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

