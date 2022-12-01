SC extends medical bail of ex-statutory auditor of Amrapali Group

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the medical bail of the former statutory auditor of the Amrapali Group of Companies, once a real estate giant but now embroiled in a string of court battles over undelivered housing projects.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka took on record the report of petitioner Anil Mittal submitted by the medical board constituted by the AIIMS. ''Counsel for the petitioner states that the counsel who has to address submissions is on his legs in a part-heard matter and ASG appearing on the opposite side was informed though the adjournment letter is not before us. ''None appears for the respondent. List in the last working week of December 2022 before the winter recess. The interim bail is extended till the next date. The petitioner is at liberty to inspect the record and a copy if required be made available against charges,'' the bench said.

The report of the medical board stated that Mittal suffers from hypertension, dyslipidemia and bronchial asthma.

It also said the petitioner is in a stable medical condition and requires regular follow up on outpatient basis for his medical conditions.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju had earlier told the top court that Mittal played a grave role in diversion of thousands of crores of rupees of home buyers' money which is under investigation.

In the supplementary complaint, the ED has alleged that Mittal, who was the statutory auditor of the group companies, had played a vital role in diversion of funds from the Amrapali Group to other sham/bogus companies as well as other group of companies having no business relations in the guise of inter-corporate deposits.

The anti-money laundering probe agency alleged Mittal made monetary gains in the form of proceeds of crime and acquired properties using the same.

