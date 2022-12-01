Left Menu

SC extends medical bail of ex-statutory auditor of Amrapali Group

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the medical bail of the former statutory auditor of the Amrapali Group of Companies, once a real estate giant but now embroiled in a string of court battles over undelivered housing projects.A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka took on record the report of petitioner Anil Mittal submitted by the medical board constituted by the AIIMS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:41 IST
SC extends medical bail of ex-statutory auditor of Amrapali Group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the medical bail of the former statutory auditor of the Amrapali Group of Companies, once a real estate giant but now embroiled in a string of court battles over undelivered housing projects.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka took on record the report of petitioner Anil Mittal submitted by the medical board constituted by the AIIMS. ''Counsel for the petitioner states that the counsel who has to address submissions is on his legs in a part-heard matter and ASG appearing on the opposite side was informed though the adjournment letter is not before us. ''None appears for the respondent. List in the last working week of December 2022 before the winter recess. The interim bail is extended till the next date. The petitioner is at liberty to inspect the record and a copy if required be made available against charges,'' the bench said.

The report of the medical board stated that Mittal suffers from hypertension, dyslipidemia and bronchial asthma.

It also said the petitioner is in a stable medical condition and requires regular follow up on outpatient basis for his medical conditions.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju had earlier told the top court that Mittal played a grave role in diversion of thousands of crores of rupees of home buyers' money which is under investigation.

In the supplementary complaint, the ED has alleged that Mittal, who was the statutory auditor of the group companies, had played a vital role in diversion of funds from the Amrapali Group to other sham/bogus companies as well as other group of companies having no business relations in the guise of inter-corporate deposits.

The anti-money laundering probe agency alleged Mittal made monetary gains in the form of proceeds of crime and acquired properties using the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022