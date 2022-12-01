REUTERS NEXT-Morgan Stanley making "modest" job cuts, CEO says

Morgan Stanley is making modest job cuts across the globe, chief executive officer James Gorman said in an interview during the Reuters NEXT conference, as Wall Street comes under pressure with dealmaking slowing down due to the central bank's monetary tightening.

