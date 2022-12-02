Left Menu

Arms, drugs recovered along LoC in Uri

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:18 IST
Arms, drugs recovered along LoC in Uri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces foiled an attempt on Friday to infiltrate arms and drugs along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, officials said.

A joint team of the army launched a cordon and search operation around the LoC in Rewand Nallah area of Kamalkote in north Kashmir's Baramulla district after receiving an input of an attempted smuggling of arms, ammunition and contraband, the officials said.

They said there were indications of initiation of an early-warning system installed by the army and some fires were also spotted.

The search led to the recovery of 10 packets of suspected contraband as well as arms and ammunition, including two AK-74 rifles, two AK magazines, 117 rounds of ammunition, two pistols, and two magazines.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022