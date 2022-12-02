Left Menu

Russian-installed authorities say people with reduced mobility to be evacuated from Kakhokva

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:02 IST
  • Ukraine

Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said that they would start evacuating some people with reduced mobility from the Russian-occupied town of Kakhovka, on the east bank of the Dnipro river.

The evacuations were set to start on Saturday, they said in a Telegram post on Friday.

