Russian-installed authorities say people with reduced mobility to be evacuated from Kakhokva
02-12-2022
Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's southern Kherson region said that they would start evacuating some people with reduced mobility from the Russian-occupied town of Kakhovka, on the east bank of the Dnipro river.
The evacuations were set to start on Saturday, they said in a Telegram post on Friday.
