Kabul hit by attack near office of former Afghan PM Hekmatyar - sources

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 16:38 IST
Kabul hit by attack near office of former Afghan PM Hekmatyar - sources
An attack took place on Friday in Kabul near the office of Hezb-e-Islami, an Afghan political party associated with former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, four sources said.

Three sources from the political party and one Taliban source said multiple attackers had been killed and several guards injured in the attack.

A spokesperson for Kabul's police and the Ministry of Interior did not immediately respond to request for comment.

