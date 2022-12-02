Germany not in talks with Ukraine on Patriot deployment
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:19 IST
The German government is not in talks with Ukraine about the transfer or deployment of Patriot air defence systems there, said a German government spokesperson on Friday.
Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later asked Germany to send the fire units to Ukraine instead.
