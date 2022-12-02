Scholz urges Putin to find diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible, "including a withdrawal of Russian troops", Scholz's spokesperson said in a written statement.
"The chancellor condemned, in particular, the Russian airstrikes against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and stressed Germany's determination to support Ukraine in ensuring its defense capability against Russian aggression," the spokesperson added.
The two leaders spoke for an hour and agreed to remain in contact.
