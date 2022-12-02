Left Menu

Russia says it is 'outraged' by France backing war crimes tribunal

"We demand that French diplomats, who are so attentive to human rights issues, not divide people into 'right' and 'wrong', 'ours' and 'not ours'," the foreign ministry said. Ukraine has been pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was "outraged" by a statement from the French foreign ministry that supported plans to create a tribunal on possible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

In a statement, Moscow's foreign ministry criticised the plans, which would see the European Union set up a special court to investigate and prosecute possible Russian war crimes. "We demand that French diplomats, who are so attentive to human rights issues, not divide people into 'right' and 'wrong', 'ours' and 'not ours'," the foreign ministry said.

Ukraine has been pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war. Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", has denied targeting civilians and other war crimes.

