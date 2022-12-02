Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Friday

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, December 2: * SC said the existing collegium system should not be derailed on the basis of statements of ''some busybody'', asserting the top court is one of the most transparent institutions.

* SC refused to entertain a plea seeking to stay the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls scheduled to be held on December 4.

* SC said it will hear on December 6 the bail pleas of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam in which the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate have lodged two separate cases.

* CBI told the SC it has got the Centre's go-ahead to move a Mumbai court for issuance of letters rogatory (LR) to a Singapore court for obtaining evidence against Mainak Mehta, the brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is an accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

* Attorney General R Venkataramani, the court receiver for the Amrapali group projects, told the SC that he is facing resistance from Noida and Greater Noida authorities in generating funds for the stalled projects and if the situation remains so, the management of the company should be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh government.

* SC directed the Centre and states to file their responses on a plea seeking directions for a uniform standard of healthcare for citizens in line with the Constitution by adopting provisions of the Clinical Establishments Act, 2010. * SC permitted the Tamil Nadu government to allocate 50 per cent of super-speciality seats in government medical colleges to NEET-qualified in-service candidates for the current academic year.

* SC refused to entertain a plea which sought the waiving of registration fee for transgender lawyers charged by the statutory Bar bodies for enrolment, saying such issues do not fall under the parameters of the judicial review.

