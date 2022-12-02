Left Menu

NCSC chief asks Cochin Port Authority, Cochin Shipyard Limited to address issues of SC employees

On first day of his visit, Sampla met the representatives of the Schedule Caste Welfare association of the Cochin Port Authority which was followed by a review meeting with senior officers led by its chairperson Dr M Beena.On the second day, Sampla held a meeting with the office bearers of SC welfare Association of the Cochin Shipyard Limited followed by a detailed meeting with its CMD Madhu S Nair, the NCSC said in a statement.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla has asked authorities of the Cochin Port Authority and Cochin Shipyard Limited to immediately address issues faced by SC employees. He issued the direction during his visit to Kochi which concluded on Thursday, an official statement from the panel said. On first day of his visit, Sampla met the representatives of the Schedule Caste Welfare association of the Cochin Port Authority which was followed by a review meeting with senior officers led by its chairperson Dr M Beena.

On the second day, Sampla held a meeting with the office bearers of SC welfare Association of the Cochin Shipyard Limited followed by a detailed meeting with its CMD Madhu S Nair, the NCSC said in a statement. ''NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla has asked the CMD and senior officers of Cochin Port Authority and Cochin Shipyard limited for immediate redressal of issues faced by Schedule Castes employees, the statement said.

During the review meeting with the management of both the entities, Sampla not only issued instructions about issues of SC employees but also told them that he would shortly organize another high-level meet to confirm the implementation of the instructions issued by him, it added.

