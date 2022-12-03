KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata, Dec.03(PTI): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.64,800.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.64,900.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,250.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,450.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.52,200.00 Per 10 Gms.

