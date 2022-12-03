KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, Dec.03(PTI): SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.64,800.00 Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.64,900.00 Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.54,250.00 Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,450.00 Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.52,200.00 Per 10 Gms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
