Left Menu

Consider plea for job to wife of Covid-19 victim: HC

Since the request of the petitioner has not been considered till date, she filed the present petition.A counter-affidavit was filed by the authority concerned stating that as and when the application of the petitioner based on her seniority is received, her request for compassionate appointment will be considered.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 19:23 IST
Consider plea for job to wife of Covid-19 victim: HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) to consider a plea from the wife of a doctor, who was a victim of Covid-19 during the first wave in 2020, to provide a suitable job to her under the compassionate ground.

Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition from V R Divya, a BE in Computer Science, recently.

In case, the grievance of the petitioner has not been redressed by the authorities even after her application has reached the seniority for consideration, the petitioner is granted liberty to approach this court once again if they (authorities) fail to comply with the undertaking given before this court to the effect that she will be given a suitable job as and when the application is received, the judge said.

The petitioner's husband, a doctor, died while on Covid duty in November 2020. She submitted an application in January 2021 to the relevant authority requesting for compassionate appointment. Since the request of the petitioner has not been considered till date, she filed the present petition.

A counter-affidavit was filed by the authority concerned stating that as and when the application of the petitioner based on her seniority is received, her request for compassionate appointment will be considered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022