RSP chief Lamichhane embroiled in citizenship row; Nepal police launches probe

Nepal police have launched an investigation into the citizenship row involving Rastriya Swatantra Party chief Rabi Lamichhane, who was recently elected to the House of Representatives.

The Kathmandu District Police Circle initiated the probe after receiving a letter from the District Administration Office.

"A letter has been received from the District Administration Office and the process of investigation has moved forward," Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali told PTI.

According to Ukeraa.com, it has been alleged that Lamichhane, 48, did not renounce his Nepali citizenship after receiving the US citizenship, and that he started using his old Nepali citizenship card again after giving up the US one. The news portal also published a news report stating that Lamichhane worked for state-run Nepal Television and other private channels as a US citizen without obtaining any work permit.

Lamichhane's Rashtriya Swatantra Party has bagged seven seats in the recently-concluded House of Representatives election and secured more than 1.1 million popular votes under the proportionate voting system. He also won from Chitwan 2 constituency to the House of Representatives.

According to Ukeraa.com, the former television personality is now using the Nepal citizenship he had obtained 28 years ago before migrating to the US. Even after acquiring the US citizenship, he has not given up his Nepali citizenship. If a Nepali national acquires the citizenship of a foreign country, his/her Nepali citizenship automatically gets scrapped.

The portal also claimed that Lamichhane acquired a Nepali passport in 2015 based on his obsolete citizenship certificate. He also allegedly fielded his candidature in the November 20 election from Chitawan 2 using his old citizenship.

A complaint was lodged against Lamichhane at the Election Commission before the November 20 election. However, before the poll panel started an inquiry into the matter, voting had already taken place. Later, a complaint was filed against him at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After receiving the complaint, the home ministry sent a letter to the Kathmandu District Administration Office to investigate the matter.

According to preliminary investigation, Lamichhane seems to have acquired a Nepali passport before renouncing his foreign citizenship, and is subject to a fine and jail sentence. Under Nepalese law, there is no provision for acquiring double citizenship. There is also a provision in the law for punishment for obtaining a passport or travel permit by providing false information.

If proven guilty under the prevailing law, the Rastriya Swatantra Party chief will be fined a sum ranging from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000, or an imprisonment of one to three years, or both, according to legal experts.

