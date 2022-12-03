Youth should serve country by joining Army: Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Mann

Left Menu

Indians especially Punjabis have always shown unparalleled bravery on the war front and sacrificed their lives for the country, she said.The theme of the festival is, The Armed Forces Defending Free India for the Last 75 years.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann on Saturday urged the youth should to join the Army to serve the country.

Mann, who is the minister for tourism and cultural affairs, inaugurated the sixth edition of the two-day Military Literature Festival here.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence and the services of the armed forces, the festival was jointly organised by the Military Literature Festival Association, the Punjab government, the Western Command and the Chandigarh administration.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the purpose of the military literature festival is to remember the sacrifices and valour of brave soldiers.

She said the contribution of military warriors to the security of the country cannot be forgotten.

Punjab is the land of warriors who never allowed anyone to loot the state. Indians especially Punjabis have always shown unparalleled bravery on the war front and sacrificed their lives for the country, she said.

The theme of the festival is, 'The Armed Forces: Defending Free India for the Last 75 years'. On the first day of the festival, panel discussions on contemporary and historical military topics by eminent speakers and scholars took place.

